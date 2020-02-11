Triad family creates 'hyperlocal t-shirts' for small towns

A small business with big ideas at a time when we need some inspiration.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Paxton Taylor couldn't be more proud of her and her family's small business. A graphics design major, Paxton is fresh out of college by only a year or so and already making a small business successful.

"My family and I have always thought about going into the apparel business so we took a leap of faith and started Taylor'd Threads," said Taylor, "We started with t-shirts that promoted our hometown of Thomasville but now we realize that promoting small towns is what we all need these days. So we are expanding to towns and cities all across the state."

Of course you can see the "big chair" on some of those Thomasville shirts and pretty soon you may see a shirt for your hometown coming off the printer at Taylor'd Threads. It's all part of the small business with the big ideas.