TEGA CAY, S.C. — Not to be outdone by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, some of Tega Cay's finest accepted the lip sync challenge Tuesday, and let's be honest, the video is spectacular.

The video starts with two officers in a cruiser unable to pick a song on the radio. After disagreements over Justin Bieber and Barry Manilow, one of the officers settles on Drake's new hit "In My Feelings." She then hops out of the car and that's where the fun begins.

From there, the boys and girls in blue lip sync to Chamillionaire, Dierks Bentley, and they even take to the waters of Lake Wylie for Styx's "Come Sail Away," complete with sailor hats, toy guitars and swimmies. It's as glorious as it sounds, trust me.

