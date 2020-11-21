Triad business owner giving back with free Thanksgiving meals

Crissy Faison hopes to serve 200 meals at Bailey Park downtown Winston-Salem. The event is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman who quit her job in the midst of the pandemic has found a way to give back for the holiday.

Crissy Faison left her insurance job to put her efforts into her side business full time.

She put all her energy into her catering company Lean Back Soul Food.

Since then, Faison signed a catering contract and is now using her profits to give back.

Saturday, she’s giving away free Thanksgiving dinners to those in need.

“It's my way of giving back to a community that's given so much to me,” Faison said. “So this is my contribution especially now with COVID going on this is something the community needs especially this year."

