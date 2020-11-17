Triad doctor is giving you a "run for your money"

How one doctor gives back to The Sanctuary House every year in memory of her sister.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dr. Chris Rama knows the ravaging effects of mental illness. Her sister passed away in her early 40's due to complications with mental illness. Dr. Rama was struggling at one point to make it through medical school while caring for her sister at the same time. Along came Sanctuary House and gave her the help she needed.

"I made a promise that when I was in a position to give back I would do everything and anything to help Sanctuary House," said Rama "If it weren't for them I might not have been able to become a doctor."

So for the past 5 years she raises money for Sanctuary House in any way she can. This year for everyone that pledges $100 she will run several miles while listening to your favorite album. It's combining the love of fitness and music and the fight against mental illness.

"This is a way to connect me with the people that are helping me reach my goal," said Rama.