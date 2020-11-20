'Help your neighbors'| Car donations come in from all over the Triad for Wheel for Hope

After someone stole parts from several cars, people all over the Triad stepped up to help the local non-profit.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A local non-profit is back blessing families in need with vehicles, after they were robbed of car parts in October.

Asata Jabateh was all smiles under her face mask Friday, after being blessed by Wheels 4 Hope.

“I feel blessed to have a vehicle for the first time,” Jabateh.

The 36-year-old mother of two got the keys to her first vehicle since moving to North Carolina from Liberia last year.

“I’ve been using my mom’s car to get to work,” Jabateh said. “I’m so blessed and happy to have a car to get to work.”

Wheels 4 Hope takes donated cars, fixes them up and gives them to folks like Jabateh who have jobs but struggle with transportation.

The process usually takes a couple weeks, but Wheels 4 Hope Triad executive director Adriane Singleton said Jabateh had to wait six months.

“Because of COVID its been very difficult,” Singleton said. “Not as many people are donating cars.”

As if the impact of the pandemic isn’t enough, in October thieves stole six catalytic converter from cars set to go to families in need of wheels.

Beamer Tire and Auto Repair saw the original story,and wanted to help by offering free labor to make the repairs.

“They have been disproportionately affected by this and so its our responsibility in an industry that’s getting through this better than other businesses to step up and help our neighbors,” said Michael Gaston general manager of Beamer Tire and Auto.

Others in the community have also given generously to Wheels 4 hope.

Donating 10 vehicles and giving monetary donations to pay for car parts.

“When something happens, people in the Triad look up and say where can I be of help,” Singleton said. "And for people to help us help others we’re grateful for that.”