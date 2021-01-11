Triad elementary school gets a personal message from the Governor

"You could sense the excitement when the kids saw the personal message this morning," said Principal Robert Richmond of Northern Guilford Elementary School, "The Governor started the video by saying 'Hello Nighthawks' and everyone was so excited."

"We want the kids to understand the importance of the right to vote so we let them vote on something that they will actually see change in the school due to their vote," continued Richmond, "So we are letting them decide what costumes the assistant principal and myself will wear just before the holiday break. It's all about making an impression on these kids about their civic responsibilities so they will carry that interest into adulthood."