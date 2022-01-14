Triad high school students are learning how to edit genes

Salem Academy teamed up with The ChristianaCare's Gene Editing Institute to give the kids a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Students in high schools, community colleges, and universities nationwide are beginning to use CRISPR in a Box™ a new educational resource to inspire their interest in gene editing, the latest innovative process in the fight against deadly diseases such as cancer and sickle cell disease.

A team from ChristianaCare’s Gene Editing Institute is in residency at Salem Academy to demonstrate CRISPR in the students’ lab.

Global experts from the Gene Editing Institute taught a workshop with 8 Salem Academy students and lead lab demonstrations as part of the school’s January term. Salem Academy, exclusive to girls grades 9-12, is the first school in North Carolina to offer this workshop as it pivots their academic focus to a STEAM academy.

The workshop is taught using the Gene Editing Institute’s CRISPR in a Box™ Educational Toolbox, which is distributed by Burlington-based Carolina Biological.

CRISPR gene editing is a genetic engineering technique allowing you to modify the genes of living organisms. It allows the students to sever a gene at a specific location.