Greensboro man turns a troubled childhood into a true act of love

Corey Jones grew up in marginalized communities. But he's in a better place now and decided to give back to kids in tough neighborhoods.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Corey Jones can't stand the thought of kids growing up as he did.

"I just know what it's like to grow up in a difficult situation," said Jones, "So, I had the idea to start a GoFundMe page to raise money to buy toys for these kids."

That's exactly what he did. Corey spent weeks raising the funds and trying to get $1000 to buy toys with. He did it. Then came the fun part.

"My buddy and I took the funds and did the shopping. It was so much fun. I can't even begin to tell you how heartwarming it was to buy these things and then to actually deliver the toys to the actual kids!" continued Jones, "I really feel a sense of peace when I do this."

Jones says the GoFundMe page is down now but it will return next year.