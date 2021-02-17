A Triad non-profit that has flourished during the pandemic

"Out Of The Garden" has been feeding our kids for years but this year has been one of the best. It's an unusual story during a pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In a time when most non-profits struggle there's one that is moving along at light speed.

"We were blessed that so many people recognized the need to feed our kids. Hunger is a real issue in our area but so many people realized this that our donations went way up," said Out Of The Garden director Don Miholin, "In fact our donations went up by 3 times our normal amount."

And those donations came along at the perfect time.

"We also saw a lot of people needing assistance who wouldn't normally need it but were laid off," continued Miholin.