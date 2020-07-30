Non-profits across the Triad in need of volunteers

The HORSEPOWER Therapeutic Learning in High Point got some much needed relief. But because they really count on volunteers they still need help.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on many including Triad non-profit organizations that depend on the community's support.

Four youth groups with St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church of Greenboro recognize that. So because their missions trip got canceled due to COVID-19 they decided to volunteer at various non-profits for one week.

"We had a group go to Out of the Garden and they worked in the warehouse," Susan Rabold with St. Paul said.

Rabold said the group also worked with Out of the Garden's urban farm, handed out food at Daystar Church, and are now working to complete a new project at HORSEPOWER Therapeutic Learning Center in High Point.

"They've been working in the barns. They've been scrubbing down stall walls for the horses. They have been staining walls in the barn. And basically anything that they ask us to do," Rabold said.

It's a big relief for the non-profit that's in the middle of creating a new obstacle course for its veteran program.

"When the COVID hit we lost our volunteers and so we've been waiting for four months to get it going and these guys came along and they are helping us clear it and get ready for it," HORSEPOWER executive director Jan Clifford said.

The organization uses horses to give therapy to those with physical, intellectual, and/or emotional disabilities.

Clifford said HORSEPOWER has limited staff so they rely on volunteers. So they're very grateful for the extra help, not only this week but also for the last 25 years.

"If it wasn’t for the volunteers, we wouldn’t have a day of it. So we appreciate anything anyone has ever done for the program," Clifford said.

Rabold hopes that others will see that volunteering can be safe even in the age of COVID-19.

"So I just encourage listeners to do a little research find out where they can serve and then if you're comfortable, put on your mask, wear your gloves and roll up your sleeves and go participate," Rabold said.