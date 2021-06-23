UNC School of The Arts ranked 4th in the world for drama programs

The Hollywood Reporter recognized the NC school for excellence.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Hollywood Reporter has ranked the School of Drama at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) No. 4 in the world on its list of the 25 best institutions for a drama degree, and third among the B.F.A. programs included on the list.

The Hollywood Reporter cites UNCSA School of Drama as being “among the premiere training institutions to offer a B.F.A in acting,” and lauds it as “among the most innovative in getting students on their feet throughout the pandemic, with a combination of filmed theater, radio plays, and socially distanced in-person shows,” produced outdoors.

The publication consulted with industry insiders, casting professionals and alumni for its annual ranking, titled “The World’s 25 Best Drama Schools,” appearing in the June 16 issue, published online June 19.

“What the pandemic year has proven is that the appetite for content — and the actors necessary to bring it to life — has never been stronger,” the article notes, and says that “training grounds brace for a sharp increase in applicants” as the industry reopens.

UNCSA School of Drama, which offers a four-year undergraduate drama program for actors and directors and a one-year acting program for high school seniors, provides high-level training and access to the industry at a fraction of the cost of other top-ranked programs.

“It is no secret that UNCSA School of Drama is world class, and with outstanding value compared to its peers,” said UNCSA Chancellor Brian Cole. “Our drama school consistently ranks among the best programs in the world, and this year – despite challenges from a global pandemic – is no exception. Dean Scott Zigler’s leadership and hard work by faculty, staff and students in innovating around the challenges of COVID-19 allowed UNCSA to maintain the high level of training expected from the program, while also delivering a creative and professional performance season in an environment conforming to the highest safety standards being employed by the industry.”

Zigler commented, “It is gratifying to see the recognition of our program in the industry, particularly following a year in which our faculty, staff and students went above and beyond to succeed despite challenging circumstances. Our students benefited from safe in-person training all year and created an entire performance season, involving more projects than had been planned before COVID-19, using innovative methods that reflected the way the industry itself was adapting. I am especially proud that we brought our community together for safe, outdoor, live performances on three different occasions. For many audience members these were the very first live performances they were able to attend since the beginning of the pandemic. Our students are now even more equipped to handle the challenges of an evolving industry and are armed with the resilience and grit necessary for successful careers.”