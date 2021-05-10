UNCG student debuts film at RiverRun Film Festival

Kamari Bryant says this is a dream come true.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kamari Bryant is one proud student. How many UNCG students can say that their short film gets a placement in the RiverRun Film Festival?

"I am so excited. This is one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. And I'm proud of this film so I hope it is well received," Bryant said.

He funded the film entirely through a grant. He says the film is meant to get people to think.

"The film is called 'In Space', an exploration of Black bodies in white space through the mediums of dance and film," Bryant said. "The film includes performances from four dancers and attempts to portray the filmmaker’s experience growing up in a predominantly white school – and how that experience has shaped who he is today."