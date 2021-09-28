Using art to heal cancer patients and their families

Hirsch Wellness Network is a non-profit like no other and their big fundraiser is this week.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all know someone or some family that was touched by cancer. It is a horrible disease that takes not only a physical toll but an emotional one as well. Hirsch Wellness Network strives every day to give those patients and families a much-needed break from reality.

"It all started as a way to give some relief, even if it's only for a few hours," says President Louise Grape, "It is amazing the power that a short painting session or poetry session or sketching session has on these people."

They usually hold a big gala each year but with the resurgence of the Delta variant, they are going virtual this year with a massive silent auction of art from artists all over the region. Not to mention a weekend beach getaway raffle.

"We are so thankful for all the people over the years who have donated to us either straight out or by participating in this big annual event," continued Grape.