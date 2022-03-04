Using the art of dance to heal

Dance Project's Parkinson's classes are truly a gift to the patients and their families.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Researchers say there is a definite link between music and dance and Parkinson's Disease. That's why the Dance Project staff took it upon themselves to offer free dance classes to Parkinson's patients.

"This program allows individuals with Parkinson’s disease to use dance as therapy," said Lauren Joyner of Dance Project, "The class incorporates physical exercise, cognitive tasks, sensory experience, emotional expression, and social interaction. As a multidimensional activity, dance has the potential to address many of the challenges faced by patients."

The program, virtual during the pandemic, starts easy and builds as it goes, helping patients stay limber and hopefully triggering memories through the music.

"We all get such a kick out of this," continued Joyner, "We can sometimes see a certain song bring a smile to their faces and take them to a better place."

The classes are free of charge and that's part of the plan.

"No one should pay for this," said Joyner, "it is an honor to help the elderly."