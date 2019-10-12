GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been a U.S. Postal Service tradition for more than 100 years: Operation Santa allows people to adopt a letter to Santa from a family in need. Now, they're making it easier for you to help spread the holiday cheer.

Operation Santa is now digital. The Post Office scanned letters from families in need that would usually just be picked up from a local office and put them online. This way, they say, more people can help. It's easy:

1. Go to USPSOperationSanta.com

2. Choose one of the scanned letters from families in 15 test cities

3. Purchase the items on their list before December 20th and make sure they're in the mail in time for Christmas

Right now only families in those 15 cities can have letters adopted but anyone across the nation can send those wish-list items. USPS hopes to expand the program to more states soon so they can help more families.