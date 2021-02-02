Virginia Beach teen's art installation will catch your eye from the sky

The installation is nearly 70 feet by 70 feet in size and includes hundreds of hand-sewn flags.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "Working large" is what Ava Terry does.

The Virginia Beach teen’s massive art installation “Wanderlust” in her yard in Pungo is gaining a lot of attention on social media.

“Being locked down for so long has taken a toll on creative energy,” Ava said.

The installation is nearly 70 feet by 70 feet and includes hundreds of flags hand-sewn by Ava. It took the high school freshman weeks to finish, all for a class project through the Governor’s School for the Arts.

“To stand in it, it’s peaceful and pretty,” said Ava’s mother Laurie Terry. “She is extremely driven, and we’re proud of her.”

Ava drew inspiration from Tibetan prayer flags, like the ones you see at the top of Mt. Everest. She wants people to feel happiness and hope on a grand scale following a tough year.

Ava also attends Kellam High School with a full workload outside of her art.