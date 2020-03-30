GREENSBORO, N.C. — Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak seniors have been at risk for serious complications. Before stay-at-home orders were issued, they were staying at home and visitors became few and far between to avoid spreading germs. This, however, does not mean they've been forgotten.

Green Team Helping Hands, a group out of Greensboro, typically helps the homeless, making sure they have food and essentials. In light of the outbreak the volunteers expanding their service to another at-risk population.

"Right now it’s a really sad time for the elderly because they’re at home they can’t even really get out and do their shopping anymore so and then they’re at home and they’re watching the news probably 24/7 like most of us are and we wanted to bring a little light to their day as well so I decided to do some care packages," Ashley Benton said.

Benton and volunteers made and delivered 100 bags filled with snacks, puzzles, games and essential items to Senior Resources of Guilford to be delivered to seniors in the county.

"So I did word searches, crossword puzzles, we made sure we had essentials in there like some snacks, hand sanitizer, made sure we have pins in there because sometimes it’s hard to find a pen around your house to do the crossword searches with and stuff so just made sure I put everything in there that can make them happy," Benton said. "Because it’s getting hard stay at home around the clock like that."

They sanitized all of the items before they were delivered at 8:00 on Monday morning. If you'd like to donate money or snacks for the bags visit www.greenteamhelpinghands.org.