Wake Forest hosts a presidential history discussion

Two world renown authors talk about behind-the-scenes facts of American presidents.

History buffs will be excited about an event coming to Wake Forest University this week. Political historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Michael Beschloss will join the Face to Face Speaker Forum for a conversation with journalist E.J. Dionne on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. in Wait Chapel.

Doris Kearns Goodwin is a world-renowned presidential historian, public speaker, and Pulitzer Prize-winning, New York Times #1 bestselling author. Since 2020 she has served as executive producer for the History Channel’s miniseries events “Washington,” “Abraham Lincoln” and “Theodore Roosevelt.” Goodwin is the author of seven critically acclaimed New York Times bestselling books.

Meanwhile, Michael Beschloss is a contributing columnist for The New York Times, writing a monthly column on business history and a weekly column on sports history. Winner of an Emmy Award, Beschloss also serves as “NBC News” Presidential Historian and contributes to the “PBS NewsHour.” He is the author of nine bestselling books, including “Presidential Courage: Brave Leaders and How They Changed America 1789-1989,” “Jacqueline Kennedy: Historic Conversations on Life with John F. Kennedy” (co-authored with Caroline Kennedy), and two volumes on President Lyndon Johnson’s secret White House tapes.

The moderator, E.J. Dionne Jr. writes about politics in a twice-weekly column for The Washington Post. He is also a government professor at Georgetown University, a visiting professor at Harvard University, a senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution, and a frequent commentator on politics for National Public Radio and MSNBC. His book “Code Red: How Progressives and Moderates Can Unite to Save Our Country” was published by St. Martin’s Press in February.

In addition to the Face to Face keynote event, students from Wake Forest Unversity and all institutions of higher learning in Winston-Salem are invited to attend a student-led conversation at Wait Chapel at 5 p.m. The event is moderated by students from Wake Forest’s Program for Leadership and Character.