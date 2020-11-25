Triad law firm teams up with the Marines to help area kids

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For more than a decade the staff at Ward Black Law have made it their mission to help area kids who might not have such a merry Christmas.
They team up with the local U.S. Marines office and collect and donate hundreds of presents every year. It is a labor of love.
"We love doing this for local families and we love being a part of the Triad's holidays," said Janet Ward Black, "It is so heartwarming to see how many people donate and to watch those gifts get loaded up to be a part of a child's Christmas is really a great feeling."
This year they had to change things a bit due to the pandemic but it actually makes it even easier for you to donate. The Ward Black Law Facebook Page shows how you can donate from the comfort of your home.