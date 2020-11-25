Triad law firm teams up with the Marines to help area kids

Ward Black Law is holding there 12th annual toy drive.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For more than a decade the staff at Ward Black Law have made it their mission to help area kids who might not have such a merry Christmas.

They team up with the local U.S. Marines office and collect and donate hundreds of presents every year. It is a labor of love.

"We love doing this for local families and we love being a part of the Triad's holidays," said Janet Ward Black, "It is so heartwarming to see how many people donate and to watch those gifts get loaded up to be a part of a child's Christmas is really a great feeling."