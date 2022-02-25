The pair still have a long way to go before graduation, but they have their sights set on the future.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two Warner Robins siblings are now business partners, and they're not even old enough to drive!

Christi Westbrook and her brother Joshua are not your average kids, although they may seem like it on the outside. Christi is in 5th grade and she enjoys making videos and fashion design. Joshua is in 7th grade and he likes to read and play video games.

Now, they have a business together with a dual purpose of helping them save for college and giving back to their community.

They launched their baked good business in March 2021 and they just recently opened an actual storefront, Brownbrook Market, on Houston Lake Boulevard.

"We mostly just focus on our cookies and brownies," said Christi.

When they opened, they did something not many kids would want to do... save their money.

Joshua says 10% of what they make goes toward their college fund. Christi says her mom is the inspiration behind that, but she herself wants to "go to a really good college so we can get a really good education."

Not only that, but every few months, they donate their time and money to a local organization or charity like FCA. In March, they're hosting a book scholarship drive to help college students pay for textbooks.

Joshua says what started as 5-year-old him asking for a lemonade stand has turned into something much better.

"This is a whole lot bigger than I thought it would be and I'm happy it is," he said.

Christi and Joshua have their mom do a majority of the baking. Christi created the logo, and helps with social media and the website. Joshua is the customer service manager and plays a huge role in talking to people at pop-up events. He also goes out on deliveries.

"Mainly because [the customer is] always happy when they get their treats," he said.

Joshua says people come back to them because they post frequently on social media, give out free fortune cookies, and they change the menu often.

Some items they make are Oreo cake cups, cookies, s'mores brownies and more. They even offer gluten and sugar-free options.

Joshua says they want to get the HOPE scholarship, but the money they are saving can be used for anything they need in college, like maybe a mini-fridge or textbooks.

Christi says she wants to go for fashion or business. Joshua isn't so sure yet, but he likes technology and coding.

The Westbrooks are currently looking for vendors to sell inside their storefront. You can find them at 100 N Houston Lake Blvd. Ste. F, or at their next pop-up event in April. Follow them on Facebook to keep up with their events.