Triad wedding venue to give away $30,000 wedding package

Bella Collina Mansion's dream giveaway is happening right now and WE get to pick the winner online.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This story will definitely have a fairy-tale ending. Bella Collina Mansion is holding their dream giveaway for the third time and one lucky couple will be pampered like never before.

"We had over 500 entries and we poured through them to find the best 4," said Director of Operations Erin Stafford, "Now we are down to the finalists and we couldn't be more excited."

The voting went live on Super Bowl Sunday and ends on Valentine's Day. The best part of this is that the winner is picked by online votes. The website allows you to vote for the winning couple after watching their video stories.