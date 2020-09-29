All eyes will be on Trump and Biden as they square off in their first presidential debate. Their body language might reveal the hot button issues.

Tomorrow is the long anticipated presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden. All eyes will be watching the two candidates. Many voters rely on body language to get a sense of whether or not they're right for the job. You want to look for congruency in what they candidates say and what they show in their body language. When there's congruency then facial expressions, body movements, hand gestures, tone of voice are consistent with the message. When there's congruency then you, as the voter, feel like you can trust what the candidate says.

Sensitive topics will bring out negative body language. When you don't like what you hear then it's common that your body language will show the disagreement. Some signs include prolonged eye blink, purse lips, tighten lips, subtle pull back or furrowed eyebrows. These a few examples, but there are many more that you'll show when you're bothered by something.

The candidates will talk, but will they answer the question asked? Or, will they side step the question by answering an unasked question to guide you when they want to lead you? Listen to their choice of words to see the strength of their commitment of their statements.