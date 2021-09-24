What to plant in fall weather?

We speak with the folks at Ciener Botannical Gardens about what to plant now that cooler weather is here.

Its that time of year when the temperatures fluctuate wildly and people have difficulty deciding what to plant in their flower beds and gardens. Adrienne Roethling of Paul Ciener Botanical Gardens says there are many options.

"So, everybody likes the go-to football mums. Those are the mums that you see right now in the garden centers, at the farmers market and the market is flooded with football mums. Those are great! Certainly, why not add those to your garden to give you that one bit of color. They don't last as long as some flowers but the color is incredible," said Roethling.

Pansies are always a favorite in cold weather because they can actually live through the winter temperatures and keep their color even in snow. But there are other options.

"Look for things with interesting foliage or leaves. So, the choral bells are a great perennial to add to your containers. They have purple leaves, green leaves, variegated leaves, two-tone leaves and the leaves are quite large and they also give you a good color without the flower aspect," continued Roethling.