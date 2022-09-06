'No more excuses' | NC woman creates 1st fitness app catered to people in wheelchairs

Stracham said before she become a wheelchair user, she never realized how inaccessible the world was.

DENVER, N.C. — When Jesi Stracham first became paralyzed she was looking for a fitness program that would cater to her and her wheelchair. She quickly discovered there wasn't anything.

"There were workouts for older people and that's about it," Stracham explained.

Stracham knew she had to do something to fix this hole in the fitness industry. So she created Wheel With Me Fitness, which is a place where wheelchair users can go and have a plan completely catered to them with functional mobility.

"So they can keep their body loose and limber to be able to have a longevity of independence with this life," Stracham said.

Stracham said before she become a wheelchair user, she never realized how inaccessible the world was.

"It's up to us to create that change," Stracham said. "We can't expect people out there to create change for us."

The Wheel With Me app, which is available for download in your Google Play or Apple app store, has numerous workouts catered to people in wheelchairs. Stracham added that the app even works for people who are looking for seated workouts.

The workouts include resistance band training and free weights.

"It's giving people no more excuses to not getting their body moving and getting fit even with their disability," Stracham said

Stracham said the Wheel With Me Foundation not only has a fitness app but also offers a Facebook support group, group workout and even a book club.

"Our goal is to not only develop your body but your mind as well because they go hand in hand," Stracham said. "And this life is so fulfilling if you allow it to be and it's a lot more fulfilling and when you do it together."

