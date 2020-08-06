When an apology isn't good enough

Not all apologies are accepted and here are some reasons why.

People are apologizing, but some are not accepted. We've seen the backlash on social media where people aren't buying the apologies. Some people are thinking it's a little too late to say sorry.

And this got us thinking, why are some apologies accepted and others not? A common reason is that the person doesn't believe that you're sorry. They don't believe that you mean it. They think that you might be apologizing for selfish reasons such as obligation not because you wanted to.

If the same situation happens repeatedly and the same apology is given over and over then it's likely to not be accepted. If nothing changes then the apology could be considered lip service. Repeated apologies are empty. Changing the wrong behavior makes the apology sincere. It lets someone know that you mean it.

There are two ways someone's feelings can lead to them not accept an apology. One is they're not ready or they don't care. They may not be ready to accept an apology because they might need time to process the situation, the hurt, the solution. Another way that someone's emotions might get in the way of accepting an apology is that they don't care. Maybe you're no longer important to them. Maybe they don't want to be around you anymore whether at work or have a personal relationship. So your apology is pointless. And there's no reason to accept it.