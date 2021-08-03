Where can you get a pair of kids' jeans for less than $3?

Goodwill Industries has a back-to-school sale like no other.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — With a new school year just around the corner and many kids heading back to classrooms in person, this back-to-school shopping season is a big one.

The cost of all those new clothes, electronics and school supplies can add up.

“Jeans are a wardrobe essential for all ages, so shoppers look forward to our two-for-one jeans sale every year,” said Jaymie Eichorn, Goodwill’s vice president of marketing and communications. “Goodwill stores are packed with donations, meaning that stores will be able to restock jeans constantly and give shoppers plenty to choose from.”

The "Back To School Blues" sale is from Friday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 15, all blue jeans will be buy one, get one free at each of Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC’s retail and outlet stores.

The offer includes all regular-price children’s and adult’s jeans while supplies last. In Goodwill retail stores, children’s jeans are $2.69 per pair and adult jeans are $4.19. At the Goodwill Outlet Stores in Asheville, Conover, and Winston-Salem, all clothing and household items are priced per pound. There is no limit per customer.

“During the pandemic, families also had a lot of time to think about what really matters to them,” Eichorn said. “Goodwill’s diverse selection of clothing and goods allows everyone in your family to pick out items that truly suit their own personalities while knowing they’re helping the planet by diverting items from landfills and consuming fewer resources. And, bonus points, they are also contributing to their communities by creating job and career opportunities for their neighbors.”