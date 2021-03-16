Why are North Carolina roads more dangerous right now?

Insurance experts say our rate of accidents and fatalities go up right after Daylight Saving Time changes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina roadways are exceptionally dangerous right now. And the reason may surprise you.

Daylight Saving Time.

"According to car insurance.org our state ranks 4th out of the 10 worst states for accidents around Daylight Saving Time," said insurance expert Joe Jessup with Alliance Insurance, "The report went on to say that on an average day North Carolina accounts for 3.9% of accidents across the country but during Daylight Saving Time that number spikes at 5%."

Jessup says sleep deprivation and even a subtle change in routine can take drivers out of their game for several days or even weeks after the time change.

"The problem here is that drivers, when sleepy, are even more distracted than usual and their response times suffer as well. So the usual issues of turning up the radio or texting are even more deadly," continued Jessup.