Why your apps and streaming services stopped working

Eric Chilton explained why we had some many tech glitches recently.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you were like me, the recent hiccup with Amazon Web Services really did a number on you. Whether it was a collapse of your Roku app, Venmo app, or even losing a streaming service or two, it seems thousands were technologically crippled for a few hours on the east coast.

Well, after a little Googling I discovered that so many of these tech companies rely on Amazon Web Services or AWS for cloud storage technology. And that spells trouble if they have an outage. The shutdown on December 7th, 2021 was mostly with servers that supplied the east coast with cloud technology and literally, hundreds of companies were affected. Everything from Disney + and Netflix to Cash App, Venmo, and even McDonalds. Heck, it even crippled Amazon itself since the drivers couldn't process their deliveries. The drivers were told to just go home for the day!

They are still working on the source of the problem but for now, everything for the most part is back up and running.