'It is pretty crazy' | Winston-Salem 12-year-old raises more than $1,000 in 6 hours to buy, donate headsets to students in need

Drew Davis had a goal of 100 headsets, but was able to buy 120. He is now planning to buy more for students in nearby counties.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Forsyth County 12-year-old is spending the last bit of his summer giving back to the community.

When Drew Davis heard the Salvation Army's Boys and Girls Club in Winston-Salem needed headsets, he immediately got to work.

He started a GoFundMe page Monday to raise money to buy 100 headsets for kids who will be at the club to do remote learning in the coming weeks.

In just six hours, he beat his goal and raised enough money to buy 120 headsets.

"Yeah, it is pretty crazy. We were hoping that we would hit our $1000 goal in maybe like five days but it was cool to see the community come together and reach that goal," Davis said.

Sylvia Adams, the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club, said 65 students will use the headsets at the club, and the others will be given to club members for them to use at home.

Adams said she was surprised by how above and beyond Davis went.

"I was just excited. One of the things that really struck me was he was making sure that they were compatible to the Chromebooks that they were going to use and I hadn't even thought about that," Adams said. "I was just thinking I needed to buy them so the kids could have them."

Davis and his mom plan to label each headset with the students' names and deliver them over the weekend.

But the work isn't done yet! He's already collected more than $1,000 since the first round of purchases. He plans to use all the money he gets to buy headsets for students in Yadkin and Stokes counties.

Davis's mother said she's proud of what her son has accomplished.