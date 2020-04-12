Winston-Salem Dash creates way for families to safely visit Santa

Before Santa makes his trip around the world he's stopping by Truist Stadium to meet with Triad families.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Before Santa Claus sets off on his journey around the world, he's stopping in Winston-Salem to meet you. The Winston-Salem Dash are hosting the jolly ole elf at Truist Stadium over the next few weekends and they've designed it in a CDC-approved way.

The baseball team transformed their lobby to welcome Santa and Triad families. There will be plexiglass barriers between you and the big man in red and they'll keep the doors open to allow for more ventilation. Only one household at a time will be allowed in.

You do have to reserve a 30-minute session with Santa and a limited number of times are available. You can book from 12:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on the following days:

Sunday, December 6

Saturday, December 12

Sunday, December 13

Saturday, December 19