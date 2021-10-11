Winterizing your garden

The experts at the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden

GREENSBORO, N.C. — So, its that time of the year. The temperatures are dropping and outside of the totally overused pansies in central North Carolina, you don't know what to do with your garden. In swoops Adrienne Roethling with the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden.

"Plants that should not be cut back in fall are woody perennials. These are plants that form a woody stem, but more than likely resprout new shoots close to or at the base of the plant the following spring. A few examples of this are hibiscus, lantana, flowering maples and Mexican sages. It is better to wait until late winter to cut their old stems down because they tend to stay green through the fall and early winter. If the stems are still green, they can still take on moisture. If you were to cut the stems while they are green, the cut portion will absorb moisture. If that moisture happens to freeze, stems and roots may rot. The best time to cut back these plants is late February or early March right before the weather turns warmer and right before the new growth appears," said Roethling.

Also, she says to remember that some plants can actually survive the winter and come back in full bloom next season.

"Bulbous plants have the ability to store energy and enough moisture to keep them viable in a dormant state throughout the winter. Gardeners who highlight their gardens often do with summer performers such as elephant ears, dahlias, and gladiolus. If you are unsure of their hardiness, bulbous plants can be dry stored in a dark cool environment such as a basement, crawl space, or garage. Once frost desiccates the foliage, remove the leaves and stems, dig up bulbs or tubers and let them air dry for a couple of hours. Remember to remove any wet soils too. Place dry bulbs in crates, paper bags, or plastic pots and store them for the winter months. There really is no need to water or check on them as long as they are kept cool." continued Roethling.