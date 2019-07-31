TAMPA, Fla. — Each bracelet has a story, and for Evelyn Wesel, her story of starting business seemed like an accident, but in reality was fate.

"I should not be alive many times over," says Wesel.

She says battling her addiction with alcohol was the toughest part of her life and she found therapy in creating bracelets out of old T-shirts and metal.

"We use positive messages, phrases, and use the design process to help change the mindset of the negative space of addiction," says Wesel.

Recover T is the name of her business, where she, with help of other women in recovery, make bracelets by hand.

"I work with local sober living facilities and halfway houses," says Wesel.

Certain programs require individuals to do some volunteer work. Through Recover T, Wesel is able to offer them a creative outlet as they work towards sobriety.

"Because you're working with these pieces and you're seeing them and reading the encouraging messages over and over again, that's a big part of the journey: changing the mindset and eliminating the negativity that comes with addiction."

Wesel has been sober for more than four years now and hopes to continue helping others in Tampa Bay and beyond.

You can learn more about the mission and effort behind Recover T at its website and on Instagram.