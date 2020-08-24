Finding employment as a "remote worker".

How your resume and skill set are being changed due to the high number of remote workers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wendy Hallman of TRC Staffing is opening her clients eyes to the new normal.

"Setting yourself up for success in the job hunt is all about working remotely. You need to show your potential employer that you are prepared from a tech standpoint and you won't have any troubles getting connected and getting the job done in a timely fashion", said Hallman.

The future of our workforce shall remain partly "at home" and don't expect that to disappear after the pandemic has died down.

"I do not see remote working going away. Companies have now seen what their employees can do and in some cases it saves the companies money because they don't have to keep up an expensive office. Some will even buy your tech for you so they can service you remotely themselves from an IT standpoint," continued Hallman.

She says a staggering figure she hear last week was that nearly 42% of the entire country is working from home.

"The challenges are to stay focused while at home and to make sure your working environment isn't compromised by family responsibilities. Especially since most kids are at home learning remotely as well," Hallman said.