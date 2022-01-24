YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A young boy in York County is being recognized for his good deeds.
York County commissioners recognized 11-year-old Curvin Coxen from Heidelberg Township on Sunday, Jan. 23, for donating approximately 200 bags to foster care children.
Officials say Coxen's community impact has been incredible, as many children do not have a bag to carry their personal belongings when they move into foster care.
Coxen's mom, Devon Brogan, says her son is just trying to spread love.
"So the idea came from a Bible lesson that Curvin had, talking about how when we help those less fortunate...we're helping God, and that's what God wants us to do," said Brogan. "He wants us to step out and help those that need it and spread His love that way, and Curvin really felt a huge draw to want to help his peers and make a difference in the world even if it's just in our own community."
It took Coxen more than two years to collect the 200 bags. Each one donated includes a personal note from Curvin and a funky pair of socks.