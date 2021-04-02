How one gym has completely changed their workflow in the name of safety

The YWCA of Winston-Salem shows us behind-the-scenes of their safety protocol.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gyms were shut down at the beginning of the pandemic and people weren't able to get their usual workouts in. But then as restrictions lightened and people were given the green light to go back they found themselves still worried about safety.

Most gyms had to completely change their daily routines to put safety at the top of their list.

"We actually reached out to the Forsyth County Health Department and had them come over to do a walkthrough and make suggestions," said YWCA of Winston-Salem's VP of Operations Greg Fagg, "Then we went through each area of our gym and came up with a plan to sanitize every piece of equipment as much as we could."

The gym also added hand sanitizer stations and adjusted the positions of the machines to maximize social distancing guidelines.