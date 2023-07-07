Lifelong church members mourn 100-year-old Franklinville santurary

A church that pre-dates the town is falling to the ground in Franklinville. Church members are catching what could be their last glimpse.

FRANKLINVILLE, N.C. — Dozens gathered Friday evening to catch what could be their last glimpse of the oldest church in Franklinville.

Priscille Dunn was one of them. She has attended Franklinville United Methodist Church her entire life. Through 80-years of membership and she's never seen it in this shape.

"It's almost like a nightmare that it's surreal, you know, it just can't be happening to us. This is like something that happens to someone else or on TV," said Dunn.

Thursday night the sanctuary's wall collapsed making the cherished place of praise, prayer, and worship completely see-through.

"Regardless of what was going on in my life with my family or anything else it's the church that has kept me going," recalled Dunn.

The hole, now causing the roof to cave in. This unexpected collapse happened during their new minister's first week on the job.

"We were so excited to have Michelle coming in and you know what a way to bring in the new minister because we were just looking forward to that," explained Dunn.

Reverand Michele Hill was supposed to share her first sermon in the historic sanctuary Sunday.

"I roll with the punches. You know, so many people are saying I'm so sorry this happened your first week, you know, I don't want this to happen at all but to me it's doesn't matter whether it's the first week or the 50th week, you know, I'm just glad I'm here for this congregation and for this community," said Hill.

The congregation is now coming together, letting go of their fears and holding onto their faith.

"We're fighters and it may not be like it was before, but then that's part of life too isn't it? Change is not always bad," said Dunn.

Crews will be arriving Saturday morning to assess the damage once again. They're hopeful to salvage some of the sanctuary, but Rev. Hill says it's likely it will be completely demolished.