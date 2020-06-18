Happy 102nd birthday Maude Brown!

Not even a little rain could damper this birthday parade in Surry County.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Every birthday is a milestone, but for one Surry County woman, each birthday is really a chance to celebrate.

Maude Brown turned 102 this week!

Since she couldn't have a party, her friends and family got inspired by graduation and teacher parades they saw on the news.

"We've had many celebrations for the last 12 years, we have a big party every year and with all the pandemic going on, this year we're doing the drive-by celebration, the first time we've experienced this," said Pat Luffman, Brown's daughter.

So for an hour and a half on a rainy Thursday, folks drove by waving and honking to Ms. Brown, all while dropping off birthday gifts. In total, about 45 cars filled with 100 people took part in the parade.

"This year we didn't want anyone touching her because of the pandemic," said Luffman.

In addition to this parade on Thursday morning, there was also a parade outside Elkin Hospital on Thursday afternoon, where Brown is a regular volunteer.

"It just gave you a good warm feeling, knowing how much people love her, people give so much attention to her which we appreciate," said Luffman.

At 102, Brown still hasn't slowed down and loves to dance, touch her toes, and hula hoop.

Those are just some of the many reasons why people showed up to celebrate any way they could this year.