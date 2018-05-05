LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Seventeen people from all over the world officially became U.S. Citizens during a naturalization ceremony in Lexington on Saturday.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services held the ceremony at the Davidson County Fairgrounds.

City of Lexington officials, including Mayor Newell Clark, delivered speeches and shared congratulations.

