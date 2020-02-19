GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for my 2 Cents and today I hope it makes you smile.

I was on my way into work when a song came on the radio and it said -- there's always a reason to always choose joy.

How cool is that? There's always something out there that can brighten your day. All you have to do is find it.

But you know what I've noticed, it's hard to find something you aren't looking for. I can't tell you how many times I've had a crummy day simply because I didn't feel like being happy.

Here's the thing - you are in charge of your mood.

And you say, "But Maddie, some things are out of my control!"

"That driver cut me off!"

"The barista made my coffee wrong."

"My co-worker is the worst!"

Yeah, sure but how are you responding to all of that?

You can choose to let it make you mad or you can choose to move on, assume the best of intentions, smile and choose joy.

Let's go down these two paths:

When you're angry, you're really messing up your health. Doctors say anger is associated with heart problems and people who are angry often have twice the risk of coronary disease.

On the other hand, happy people tend to have healthier lifestyles. They eat better, are physically active and actually sleep at night.

So at the end of the day you have a choice. But I say choose joy.

That's my 2 Cents.