2 the rescue: Meet Faith

She's looking to cuddle up with her new family in time for the holidays.

This is Faith.

Our friends with SPCA of the Triad say she's a 3-year-old cat that's among the sweetest animals at their shelter.

We're told she's loving with people, but remains fairly shy with other animals.

They say while she's shy with others, she is not aggressive.

Is that family with you?

If you're interested in meeting Faith, reach out to the SPCA of the Triad in Greensboro.

You'll need to schedule an appointment for a meet-and-greet.

Visit triadspca.org to submit an application or call 336-375-3222.