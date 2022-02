This big guy has so many adorable faces you'll fall in love.

Meet Kory.

He's a 7 year old chow mix.

Our friends with Guilford County Animal Services say he's the shelter's favorite.

We're told he's well behaved and has some of the most adorable facial expressions.

Kory is laid back and is trained to walk on a leash.

If you're interested, reach out to Guilford County Animal Services.