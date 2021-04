Help Tucker leave his animal shelter days behind and start a new life in a loving home!

This sweet guy's name is Tucker.

Our friends at the Guilford County Animal shelter say he's a 2-year-old lab-pointer mix.

He weighs in at about 60 pounds.

We're told he loves to play with toys and go on long walks.

Staff says he's very friendly and lovely dog who's been at the shelter for more than 50 days.

If you are interested in meeting this wonderful dog, call for an appointment at 336.641.3401 or visit the shelter’s website and setup a virtual appointment.