Let's get Mitch adopted!

Meet Mitch!

He's a Labrador Retriever Pointer mix.

Our friends at Guilford County Animal Services say he is 61 lbs. of handsome! This loving pup, is not shy at all and considers himself the life of the party!

Mitch is a fan of walks and is pretty savvy at being on a leash. Plus, he's already trained to sit on command!

If he sounds like the furry friend for you, contact Guilford County Animal Services!