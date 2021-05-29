2 The Rescue Pet: Meet Muzzie and Scarlett

The only sibling rivalry here is cuteness!

It's double the cuddles!

Muzzie is 4 year-old silver tabby, and Scarlett, is her 9 year-old calico tabby sibling.

Our friends at the Burlington Animal Services say, these sweet kitties were turned over to them after their parents lost their home.

Both Muzzie and Scarlett are indoor cats and are litter trained. Caretakers say, they are shy but affectionate and enjoy being picked up!

If you’d like to meet Muzzie and Scarlett, visit Burlington Animal Services’ website at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets to schedule an appointment today!