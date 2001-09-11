9/11 Memorial Stair Climb commemorates the 20th anniversary of September 11 attacks

The City of Greensboro will remember the first responders who died trying to save lives that day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: In the attached video, Greensboro firefighters share memories of going to New York City after the 9/11 attacks to help the city recover.

September 11, 2001, is a day we will never forget.

On that tragic day, 2,977 people died in terror attacks against our nation.

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the day, the City of Greensboro will host its annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. The event honors the first responders who died at the World Trade Center, trying to save lives.

The stair climb will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 11 at the Bellemeade Parking Deck, located at 220 N. Greene Street.

Participants have the option to climb the flights of stairs at the Bellemeade Deck nine times, representing 73 flights of stairs - the equivalent of the highest floor New York Fire Department firefighters reached on 9/11 before the towers fell.

Last year, the stair climb wasn't able to happen due to the pandemic.

“We hate we weren’t able to have the stair climb last year during the pandemic, but honoring the 20th anniversary with this public event is a great tribute to all those who perished that day,” said Greensboro Fire Chief Jim Robinson. “What started out as a way for us to remember has grown into an event that is much more than that. Our 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is now a very popular community event, fundraiser, and let’s be honest, it’s a great workout.”