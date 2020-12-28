3 mistakes to avoid in your relationship for the new year

As we move into the new year, we want to talk about ways to strengthen our bond. Specifically, what mistakes to avoid.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Our relationships with our romantic partners are a central part of our lives. Particularly during a hard year as 2020 has been for all of us because of the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, you and your partner have either leaned on each other more or you’ve turned away from each other. As we move into the new year, we want to take about ways to strengthen our bond. Specifically, what mistakes should you avoid.

Here are 3 mistakes that you should avoid making in your relationship. First, expecting your partner to make you happy is a big mistake. It’s a lot of pressure to put on each other. You have to accept ownership for your own emotional health. But, both of you should be committed to contributing to each other’s happiness.

Second, expecting your partner to read your mind is a mistake to avoid. There’s this belief that if your partner really knows you then they’ll know what you need. No, this isn’t the case. Your partner can’t read your mind, but they can pick up vibes. You have to tell your partner what’s on your mind, which leads to understanding and compassion.

Third, expecting your partner to fulfill every one of your needs isn’t realistic. That’s a high threshold for anyone to reach. Many people believe that their partner needs to be their everything. Your partner should be a big part of your life and can probably fulfill a lot of your needs, but you two aren’t clones of each other. This means that you’ll have different needs, and you’ll need other people to bring different things to your life or you’ll have different interests.