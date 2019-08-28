CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The regular season hasn't begun but the Carolina Panthers have been busy this week. WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner has the 3 things you need to know about the team.

1. The Panthers hosted a special boot camp at Tuesday's practice. The team invited more than 100 service members from throughout North Carolina to a "Salute To Service" Bootcamp. Coach Ron Rivera, Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly and Christian McCaffrey all came out and signed autographs.

2. Coach Rivera has not doubt that we will see Cam on the field for week one. After Tuesday's practice, Rivera said QB 1 has done "exactly what he needed to do" and he'll be on the field when the Cats take on the Rams. Newton is recovering from a left mid-foot sprain after the preseason game against the Patriots.

RELATED: The Panthers are on WFMY! Here's When Your Shows Will Air

3. Greg Olsen rocked a clean-shaven face for a high-tech photoshoot with the video game Madden. Olsen posed in a 360-degree camera setup so the folks at EA Sports could replicate him for the game. He says he's waited 13 years for this moment and maybe now his kids will start playing the game.

RELATED: Charlotte Teacher Turns Classroom Into Carolina Panthers Fan Fest

RELATED: Carolina Panthers Tickets Go Mobile; Paper Tickets No Longer Accepted