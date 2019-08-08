HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — What a catch! A 7-year-old North Carolina boy caught a huge fish while recently fishing along the Kerr Reservoir with his grandfather.

Mason Riggsbee of Hillsborough reeled a 35-pound freshwater drum all by himself, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. A social media post on the commission's page says the catch would have topped the state record had he decided to keep it.

Mason spent most of the summer fishing for largemouth and striped bass.

NC Wildlife Resources Commission Seven-year-old Mason Riggsbee of Hillsborough reeled in this 35-pound freshwater drum (all by himself) while trolling John H. Kerr Reservoir with his grandaddy, Walter Riggsbee, earlier this week....

