HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — What a catch! A 7-year-old North Carolina boy caught a huge fish while recently fishing along the Kerr Reservoir with his grandfather.
Mason Riggsbee of Hillsborough reeled a 35-pound freshwater drum all by himself, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. A social media post on the commission's page says the catch would have topped the state record had he decided to keep it.
Mason spent most of the summer fishing for largemouth and striped bass.
