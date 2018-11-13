First, he wanted to donate one vest to a police K-9. Then, he wanted to donate nine in honor of his ninth birthday. Turns out, Brady Snakovsky, 9, exceeded his own expectations.

In about nine months, he’s donated more than 50 vests to police K-9s in nine different states.

It all started last year when Brady and his mom, Lena Tornabene, were watching an episode of Live PD. He noticed a police K-9 on the show did not have a bulletproof vest. He wanted his mom to help him buy one for a local K-9. The vests are expensive with a cost of more than $1,000.

"He thinks they should be protected and he saw a need for that,” said Tornabene.

Brady’s mom Lena decided to create a GoFundMe campaign. As of today, Brady has raised more than $60,000.

"I want them to stay safe from bad people,” Brady said.

Brady’s not done helping. After donating 22 vests to police K-9s at the Ohio State Highway Patrol, he wants to do more.

"I need four more k-9 [vests] for District 9 and I’ll finish all state troopers in Ohio,” Brady said.

That’s right. Brady only needs four more vests to complete his goal of donating a vest to every single police K-9 at OHSP that needs one.

"As his mom, I’m very proud of him for putting others first,” said Tornabene.

When he gets older, Brady wants to be police officer. He wants to be like his stepfather, who is in officer in Brookpark. His love for police is obvious. His room is decked out with police badges, paying homage to law enforcement across the country.

"I want to be a police officer because I want to help out other people and keep people safe."

He’s not an officer yet, but at 9 years old, he’s already helping and keeping people safe.

"I think it's so cool to help out other people,” he said.

If you would like help Brady complete his goal, you can click here, which will take you to his GoFundMe page.

