'He had a gentle soul': 9-year-old Greensboro boy with rare disorder dies

Caleb MacKay, 9, was a student at Gateway Education Center and was featured many times in stories that impacted special needs children in the Triad.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro family is in mourning after the loss of their 9-year-old son, Caleb Robert MacKay.

Little Caleb died on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital and was surrounded by his family during his last moments.

"His body finally succumbed to a years-long battle with an extremely rare neurodegenerative disorder caused by a mutation in the IRF2BPL gene," the obituary said.

The obituary is posted on the website of Citty Funeral Homes.

You may recall Caleb from a number of news stories on WFMY that impacted Greensboro families with special needs children.

"Caleb was adored by his family and made a deep impression on everyone he met during his short life. He had a gentle soul, kind heart, and the sweetest disposition. He took joy in laughing at his siblings and his daddy, watching his favorite shows, and snuggling his mommy. He found freedom and comfort in the water and especially enjoyed his regular swim sessions with Swim Fanatics and swimming in the water at the lake," continued the statement published.

Among the things Caleb loved, going to Disney with his family, where they said he was treated like royalty by Mickey and the other characters.

He also enjoyed baseball with the High Point Miracle League, soccer at TOPSoccer, horseback riding with HorseFriends, and summer speech camp at Camp REACH.

"Caleb’s fighting spirit, in the face of his numerous medical challenges, was an inspiration to all who knew and loved him. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, teachers, and caregivers and his legacy will live on in their hearts," read the statement.

Caleb is survived by his parents, Cassidy and Todd MacKay, older sister, Lilly, and younger brother, Austin, grand-parents, a great-grandmother, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family said a larger memorial service will be planned once COVID19 restrictions allow for a safe gathering.

They ask that In Lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the following organizations in honor of Caleb.